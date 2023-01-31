THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday.

FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road.

A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109.

The Ford tried to turn left on N.C. 109, didn’t yield and crashed into the pickup truck.

Nancy Carol Tate, 63, of Lexington, was driving the Ford. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Tate is the fifth person who has died in a crash on N.C. 109 this month.

Last summer, the North Carolina Department of Transportation installed rumble strips on the outside lines and center lines to keep people from drifting.

They’ve also added a stoplight near the intersection of Clarksbury Church Road, but people live nearby want to see more manpower.

According to a spokesperson from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the stretch is an area of concern for troopers.

On top of regular patrols, their Crash Reduction Enforcement Team doubles down on the section of road at least twice a month.

The NCDOT said the regional office has requested a collision study on the area. There are also plans to add lanes to the road.