Driver dies in two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Alamance County, troopers say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A driver is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Alamance County on Tuesday, according to State Highway Patrol.

At 7:36 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash that happened on I-40/85 near N.C. Highway 54 in Alamance County.

Marco Antonio Aponte Shetter, 37, of Mebane, was traveling west in a Ford passenger car.

A disabled box truck was in the median, and Shetter crashed into the back of the vehicle.

Shetter died at the scene.

The man in the box truck was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. .

The travel lanes of I-40/85 were closed for over one hour until troopers cleared the scene at 9:11 a.m.