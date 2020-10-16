Driver dies in head-on crash in Forsyth County, troopers say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A driver died in a head-on crash in Forsyth County on Friday afternoon, troopers tell FOX8.

Around 3:30 p.m., a passenger car was going north on NC 65 when it ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, went left-of-center and hit a van head on.

The driver of the passenger car was killed.

The six people in the van have non-life threatening injuries

The next of kin has not been notified, so the driver’s identity has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.