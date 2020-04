DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver died in a crash Friday in Davidson County, troopers say.

Troopers were told about the crash when a call came in at 12:16 p.m.

A vehicle was going south on Rockcrusher Road.

The driver lost control in a curve and went off the road to the right and to the left before hitting a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

The driver’s identity has not been released since next of kin has not been notified.