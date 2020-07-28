Driver dies in crash with ambulance carrying patient in Randolph County, troopers say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A driver died on Monday after a crash involving an ambulance carrying a patient in Randolph County, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release.

At 1:28 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash that happened on N.C. Highway 49 at the intersection of Oak Hollow Drive in Randolph County.

A High Point man was going south in a 2010 Chevrolet ambulance owned by Piedmont Triad Ambulance & Rescue.

The ambulance was carrying a patient but was traveling non-emergency.

The driver of a 1986 Toyota pickup tried to turn onto N.C. Highway 49 from Oak Hollow Drive and crashed into the ambulance.

After the crash, the Toyota caught fire, and the driver died at the scene.

The ambulance driver and his co-worker were uninjured, and the patient they were originally taking to the hospital went to Randolph Health for evaluation.

Until confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office is complete, releasing the name of the deceased driver is still pending.

Troopers cleared the scene at 4:41 p.m.