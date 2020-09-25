Man dies in two-vehicle crash on NC 68 in Guilford County, troopers say

Crash shuts down NC 68 north near I-73 in Greensboro (NCDOT)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after a crash on N.C. Highway 68 on Friday, according to State Highway Patrol news release.

At 5:34 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on N.C. Highway 68 at the I-73 ramp intersection in Guilford County.

A 60-year-old Thomasville man was going north in a 2006 Ford box truck.

Mark Anthony Vincent, 49, of Greensboro, was going north in a 2000 Chevrolet minivan.

The minivan crashed into the back of the box truck, troopers say.

Vincent died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck and his passenger were uninjured.

No charges were made.

Troopers cleared the scene at 11:22 a.m.