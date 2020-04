ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A driver died following a crash in Rockingham County Friday afternoon, troopers say.

A vehicle was going south on US 220 in the wrong direction and hit another vehicle that was going north, according to Rodney Cates, the director of emergency services in Rockingham County.

One person was taken to the hospital by air, and one was taken by ground.

Shortly after, the person who was driving in the wrong direction died, troopers say.