Driver dies after car hits rock wall during crash in Greensboro, passenger taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A driver is dead, and a passenger is in the hospital after a crash on Saturday night in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:47p.m., the GPD responded to a crash involving injuries on North Elm Street near Waldron Drive.

A Dodge Challenger left the road to the right and hit street signs, trees and a rock wall at Sommerton Drive, the release says.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were taken to Moses Cone Hospital where the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is still in the hospital.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.