Driver crashes, ends up on top of another car at NC apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh driver ended up parking on top of another car during a car crash Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 6:45 p.m. at the Paces Arbor Apartments off Lynn Road in North Raleigh, according to Raleigh police.

The driver of a Chevrolet Sonic went through some landscaping at the apartments and then drove off a slightly elevated area, according to a photo from the scene.

The Sonic ended up on the trunk of a Toyota and was lodged against a Volvo.

The two other cars were parked and unoccupied at the time of the wreck.

No one was injured in the crash.