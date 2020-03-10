Driver cited after crash involving school bus with child on board in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A driver faces a citation after a crash involving a school bus with a child on board Monday morning.

At about 6:32 a.m. Monday, police responded to a wreck involving a school bus on the 3300 block of High Point Road.

Forsyth County school bus #94 was driving north on High Point Road with one student on board from Lowrance/Paisley Magnet School.

Police say a 2019 Dodge Challenger, driven by a 21-year-old driver, then pulled out in front of the bus.

The Challenger and bus were both towed from the scene.

No one on the bus was injured.

The driver of the Challenger complained of minor injuries but turned down medical help.

The driver was cited for unsafe movement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.