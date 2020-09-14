Driver charged with second-degree murder after juvenile killed in Winston-Salem crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile driver has been charged with second-degree murder after a juvenile died in a crash last month, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The passenger in the vehicle during the crash was charged in August.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working with police on saturation patrols within the limits of Winston-Salem.

At about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, deputies saw a 2003 Chevrolet heading south on Patterson Avenue. They say it was driving erratically and had no license plate.

A deputy turned on blue lights and the siren on the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, but the Chevrolet did not pull over.

The vehicle then sped off on Patterson Avenue reaching speeds as high as about 80 mph, deputies say.

Within seconds, the driver lost control, ran off the road to the right and hit a utility pole. The car came to a stop in the middle of the road.

The driver, who police say was juvenile, and the passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth passenger died in the crash. Police have not released the victim’s name but have said the victim was a juvenile.

Deputies say they found a stolen firearm at the scene.

Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 21, of Winston-Salem, one of the passengers in the vehicle, was served warrants for felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony breaking and entering and larceny and misdemeanor probation violations. He received an unsecured bond of $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.