Driver charged with DWI after crashing into Greensboro building, 3 taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver has been charged after a crash that sent three people to the hospital in Greensboro, according to police.

Wednesday morning, police responded to a crash at West Gate City Boulevard, near Binford Street.

Police say a 2013 Toyota Avalon was heading west on West Gate City Boulevard when it ran off the road to the right and crashed into the building at 2110 West Gate City Boulevard.

Three people were taken to the hospital: one with life-threatening injuries and two with serious injuries.

Kala Parrish, 24, of Graham, was reportedly driving and has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash

Shaneka Holly, 28, of Burlington, and Dazia Richmond, 22, of Burlington, were the other two victims.

A crash reconstruction crew closed the westbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard from Coliseum Boulevard to Patterson Court to investigate. The road has since reopened.

