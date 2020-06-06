Driver charged after fatal crash off bridge onto Josephine Boyd Street in Greensboro; victims identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged following a fatal crash in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Swareze Isaiah Williams, 31, of Greensboro, is charged with felony death by vehicle, three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, carless and reckless driving, driving left of center and driving while license revoked.

At 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, police say Williams was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra west on West Friendly Avenue.

The Hyundai crossed over traffic, went off a bridge and fell onto Josephine Boyd Street, coming to rest on its roof.

Williams and four passengers — 26-year-old Rickie Jerome Core, of Greenville, 22-year-old Brooklyn Leigh Jones, of Greenville, 23-year-old Deandre Dwayne Hurst, of Greensboro, and 21-year-old Devonte Terrell Thrasher, of Greensboro — were all taken to hospitals.

Core died at the hospital.

There is no word on what caused Williams to crash.

Williams received a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.