Driver charged after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-40/85 in Guilford County, troopers say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been charged after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40/85 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 8:30 a.m., Klenshonbra Taylor, 23, of Greenville, was driving a 1998 Ford eastbound in the right lane.

Taylor reportedly lost control of the car near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road and crashed into a tractor-trailer in the middle lane.

The car then hit the median wall and a minivan before flipping over.

Taylor was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Taylor has been charged with careless and reckless driving.