Driver charged after crashing into tanker on I-40/85 near Greensboro, troopers say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A driver faces charges after allegedly crashing into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40/85, near Rock Creek Dairy Road, in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the crash.

According to Highway Patrol, Keyana Diane Gardoski, 26, of McLeansville, was driving east in a 2015 Honda passenger car while an empty 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer tanker was heading in the same direction. The tractor-trailer was being operated for Shamrock Environmental Corporation of Browns Summit N.C.

Troopers say Gardoski tried to change lanes and hit the tanker before crashing into the median wall.

The tractor-trailer stopped in the road.

Gardoski was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the tanker was not hurt.

Gardoski was charged with making an unsafe lane change.

Two lanes of the highway were closed for a few hours.