RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver has been charged after crashing into a sports bar.

According to Assistant Chief Shain Sexton with the Randleman Police Department, they were called around 10:30 p.m. on Monday to Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill after someone crashed into the building.

Police believe that the driver was leaving the bar and lost control of her car in the gravel parking lot, hitting the building. The driver, identified as Peyton Alley Clark, 27, was charged with DWI.

Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill took to social media, saying that the business would be closed until they could do repairs.

“Last night within 5 seconds, all of us as employees had our lives change. Due to someone’s poor decision, we will be closed until repairs are made. We will keep y’all posted on when we will be reopening the bar for business,” they wrote.