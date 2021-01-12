Driver airlifted with serious injuries, 3 others also taken to hospital after crash on US 64 in Davie County

DAVIE COUNT, N.C. — A crash on U.S. 64 involving a tractor-trailer sent four people to the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 64, near Fort Bixby Road and near Mocksville.
Troopers say a van was driving on Fort Bixby Road when it pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer on U.S. 64.
The driver of the van was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Three passengers were also taken to a hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
The road was closed in both directions for about two hours.
