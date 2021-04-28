Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem leaves community members on edge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ongoing gun violence in the Piedmont Triad continues. Tuesday’s drive-by shooting put at least one person in the hospital, left multiple windows shot out of vehicles and apartments, and a community on edge.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East 15th Street.

People in the Cleveland Avenue Homes neighborhood had just wrapped up a cookout around 10:30 p.m. when several rounds of bullets were sprayed from a vehicle.

Paul Hightower, 26, was injured as he was walking down the street according to police. A bullet hit his arm.

“All I know is that I heard about seven or eight shots,” neighbor Catherine Lezhat said.

Hermana Baldwin’s car was one of the several cars that had damage from the hail of bullets.

Her 8-year-old son who was outside playing at the time.

“He said, ‘Momma, I just ducked behind the wall and waited until they stopped shooting,’” Baldwin said.

Baldwin was visiting someone who lives in the complex. She said the continued violence across the city is unnecessary.

“Stop the shooting. Stop the killing. I just feel like it’s going to get worse,” Baldwin said.

Kevin Brown, his sister Tina Matthews and her 5-year-old son were inside their apartment.

“I said ‘hit the floor, get down.’ That’s all I could say,” Brown said.

The glass window on their front door was shot out.

“I heard the bullet ricocheting. So, when I heard that one hit, my instincts came in and said, ‘hit the floor.’”

Brown said the housing authority has added security cameras, but a lot of them are in blind spots. He wants increased patrols at night and more safety measures on the property.

“When my nephew ends up dead out here, is that when you’re going to do something?” Brown said.

He and others in the neighborhood feel their security is not being taken seriously because they live in public housing.

“Those of us that live over here, we work, we have kids, we go out just like everybody else does,” Matthews said.

Their neighbor Lezhat’s vehicle was damaged in a separate drive-by shooting here.

Now, she won’t even let her son play outdoors — even during the daytime.

“He’s 9. I take him all the way across town by Reynolds High School at the park to allow him to play,” Lezhat said. “I’m frustrated from the situation. Just disgusted because it’s a shame that you can’t come out of your house without wondering if you’re going to get shot.”

FOX8 reached out to WSPD officials who said in the past year, they’ve responded to 11 aggravated assaults — in 5 of which, someone was injured.

The assaults happened on the 1000 and 1100 blocks of that area.

FOX8 also reached out to the Winston-Salem Housing Authority to see what security measures are being taken to ensure the safety of its residents and did not hear back.

The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.