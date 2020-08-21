‘Draper City Goodfellas’ gang arrested after string of larcenies in Rockingham, Stokes, Caswell counties, southern Virginia

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A group of men, who allegedly call themselves the “Draper City Goodfellas,” face charges after a string of break-ins in North Carolina and Virginia, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with RCSO investigated a number of break-ins within the county, and teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to track down the alleged culprits.

The gang targeted Rockingham, Stokes and Caswell counties, as well as southern Virginia.

The sheriff’s office says the group stole ATVs, lawnmowers, utility trailers, tools, equipment, lawn ornaments, various electronics, a front-end loader and guns.

Daniel Wayne Overby

Jermaine Laquan Carter

Tony Lee Artis

Ronald Lee Mundy Jr.

Kevin Hardy Smith

Daniel Wayne Overby, 39, Jermaine Laquan Carter, 32, Tony Lee Artis, 49, Ronald Lee Mundy Jr., 33, and Kevin Hardy Smith, 34, were arrested.

These five arrests relate to 65 separate investigations. Detectives found 104 pieces of stolen property and seized a number of vehicles connected to the crimes.