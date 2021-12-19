Drakeo the Ruler, 28, dead after stabbing at festival concert in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 12: A drone aerial view shows the Banc of California Stadium. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WGHP) — Drakeo the Ruler, a 28-year-old, Los Angeles-based rapper, is dead after a stabbing at a festival concert, according to TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was one of the performers at the Once Upon a Time in LA Fest at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park.

Caldwell was backstage at about 8:30 p.m. when TMZ reports a fight broke out and the rapper was stabbed.

He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries, sources tell TMZ.

The event was shut down after the stabbing, ending the evening before headliners Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent could perform.

Drakeo the Ruler has one studio album, “The Truth Hurts,” released in February 2021, as well as 10 mixtapes dating back to 2015.