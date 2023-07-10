(WGHP) — Former North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen was sworn in on Monday as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unlike the last two people to serve as head of the nation’s top federal public health agency, Cohen has prior experience running a government agency.

She succeeds Dr. Rochelle Walensky who left the organization at the end of June.

The CDC shared the following statement:

We warmly welcome Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH, as Director for CDC and Administrator for ATSDR. She is one of the nation’s top health leaders with experience leading large, complex organizations, and a proven track-record protecting Americans’ health & safety. –CDC