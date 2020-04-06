Dozens wish woman a happy 100th birthday amid coronavirus restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The coronavirus is causing many events to be canceled, but it's not stopping a Wisconsin woman from celebrating her 100th birthday, WEAU reports.

Dozens of family, friends and people from the community showed their support for Geraldine “Gerry “ Olson.

"Initially we planned to have the grandkids and the great great grandkids go by, but when I put a post on Facebook, we were thinking maybe some family friends who know her would want to join in and we never anticipated what it turned into,” said Samantha Cronin, her great granddaughter.

On Sunday dozens of friends, family and people from the community drove their cars past Gerry's house to wish her a happy birthday.

"Oh, boy, I feel like I celebrity of some kind. Well, I am! Look at my crown!" Gerry said.

It was a bigger turnout than anyone imagined.

"seeing how many people in these circumstances came out for someone who they don't even know, a lot of them just to spread joy and to spread love,” Cronin said.

Friends and family wanted to give Gerry the birthday she deserves because she has touched so many lives.

"We've had birthday wishes from all over the country, actually. On Facebook for her and everything because people will share it and this person shares it, so we've had cards and wishes from all over,” said Jodie Cronin, her granddaughter.

"They all come out for me no matter what. Not just because I'm 100. They come out for me otherwise too,” Gerry said.

