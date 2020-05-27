Downtown Winston-Salem staple Mary’s Gourmet Diner closing permanently

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A downtown Winston-Salem staple is shutting down.

The owner of Mary’s Gourmet Diner, Mary Haglund, confirmed Tuesday night the diner is closing for good.

The restaurant was just two weeks shy of its 20-year anniversary in Winston-Salem.

It had been closed since March 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haglund said she had concerns about employee safety, customer safety and about how life during the pandemic clashed with the concept of the restaurant.

The restaurant had moved to its location on the northern end of Trade Street about 10 years ago.