WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The pandemic took a toll on many locally owned restaurants, especially ones that opened in 2020 like the Young Cardinal Cafe in downtown Winston-Salem.

Despite the challenges, the restaurant’s become one of the most popular places in the city for breakfast and brunch, ranking number one on the review site Yelp!

Young Cardinal Cafe serves traditional breakfast favorites with a twist. For example, you can order eggs benedict with Canadian bacon or swap it out with their signature hot honey chicken and pimento cheese. Their huge pancakes are super popular as well, served with maple syrup or topped with s’mores.

Young Cardinal Cafe also features big burgers, salads, and sandwiches for those who want to skip breakfast altogether. The Executive Chef uses his experience in fine dining to create a unique brunch menu people in the city line up for.

FOX8 FOODIE Shannon Smith stopped by to try some of the most popular menu items.