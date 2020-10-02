Downtown Greensboro businesses need federal funding

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Business owners in downtown Greensboro are out millions of dollars.

First, they were forced to close for months. Then, the number of customers were restricted.

Many of these local business owners now say they won’t make it through the winter without federal funding.

All of the money from the PPP, county-funded grants and stimulus packages from the spring have run out.

Gov. Roy Cooper moving North Carolinians to Phase 3 may help, but it won’t necessarily be enough to save these businesses.

The streets of downtown Greensboro are starting to fill with life again, with more people and cars.

It’s encouraging to see, but community leaders say, don’t mistake it for an economic recovery from COVID-19.

“We have to remember that just because a business is open, does not mean it is doing fine,” said Tracy Furman, with Triad Local First.

Triad Local First is a Greensboro-based organization that supports local business owners.

On Thursday, they teamed up with a few members to make a plea for a new stimulus package.

“Originally, [experts] were talking about 80 percent of small businesses closing,” said Furman. “I can see that happening in a year if we don’t have some funding.”

Alex Amoroso, of Cheesecake’s by Alex, was one of the business owners speaking out.

“We’re surviving. We’re not getting ahead,” he said.

Together, they’re trying to fight for that needed money.

“A lot of the grants, the PPP, and even the county grant, did not specifically allow you to purchase inventory,” explained Furman. “That’s very detrimental to retail and to restaurants who are hurting the worst.”

“It was two and a half months of your payroll. That’s what they loaned to you,” added Amoroso.

He’s hoping a new package will give them the much-needed flexibility in how they can use those funds.

“If they put the stipulations on it, that you have that money and you can use it for the next six months, rather than the next two months, I think it would help people get through,” said Amoroso.

Earlier this year, those funds were used to pay his employees and keep the lights on at Cheesecake’s by Alex.

“Small businesses can’t go on forever,” said Amoroso. “They didn’t have deep pockets to begin with and now that money is gone.”

There are two things that Triad Local First members say people in the Piedmont can do at home.

People can let their local elected officials know if they support funding another stimulus package.

Amoroso told FOX8 that community support, with shopping local, is crucial to their survival.