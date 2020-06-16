Dow rallies into the close after soaring more than 800 points

NEW YORK — The Dow and the broader stock market rallied sharply on Tuesday, as investors are getting excited about measures from the Federal Reserve to ease the strain on markets and help businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

US stocks finished sharply higher, even after paring some of their impressive gains at the opening bell.

The Dow rallied more than 800 points at the open before pulling back a bit. The index finished up 527 points, or 2%, ending above 26,000 points for the first time since last Wednesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite followed the same pattern, paring their initial gains. The S&P ended up 1.9%, while the Nasdaq closed up 1.8%.

Surprisingly strong retail sales data for May helped sentiment. Retail sales jumped 17.7% last month — far more than expected — for a sharp comeback after collapsing in April. Excluding cars and auto parts, sales increased 12.4%, according to the Census Bureau.

Industrial production and capacity utilization also improved in May, rebounding from sharp declines in April.

“Looser social distancing restrictions will support a partial recovery for industry, but an immediate rebound to pre-coronavirus levels of activity is unlikely,” said economists at Oxford Economics in a note to clients.

The Fed on Monday finally launched its Main Street Lending Program to help small and medium-sized businesses, and it also committed to buying corporate bonds — the latter of which should support market liquidity and help large companies’ availability of credit.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testified before the Senate banking committee Tuesday morning. He echoed the sentiment of last week’s monetary policy update, saying in prepared remarks that “significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery.” Until the public is fully confident that Covid-19 is contained, a full recovery is unlikely, he said.

Although the labor market is improving, “the larger context is that something like 25 million people have been displaced in the workforce. So we have a long road ahead of us,” Powell said during the testimony.

Global markets rally

Global stocks also rallied on Tuesday.

France’s CAC 40 closed up 2.8%, while Germany’s DAX advanced 3.4%. The FTSE 100 finished up 2.9% in London after data showed the UK unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9% in April even as other indicators suggested the labor market has weakened dramatically.

Asian markets also rose sharply, erasing steep losses from Monday. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 4.9%, expanding earlier gains after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged, while saying that it would closely monitor the impact of Covid-19 and “will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary.”

South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.3% after recording its worst day since March on Monday. The Korean index finished with its best day since March, when markets were also gripped by volatility. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 2.5%, while China’s Shanghai Composite added 1.4%.

In oil trading, futures erased earlier losses and settled higher. US oil was settled up 3.4% at $38.38. Futures for Brent, the global oil benchmark, also reversed course and settled up 3.1% at $40.96. The two contracts settled higher on Monday, both up by more than 2%.