Double-homicide suspect in California found dead in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — San Diego Police had been searching for Justice Love Peace in connection with the murders of his son’s mother and grandmother.

Both women were shot dead during the weekend in a home in South San Diego.

According to Isaias Bertin Sandoval, Baja California’s Secretary of Public Safety, Love Peace was found dead south of Tijuana inside a white SUV he had rented at the San Diego airport.

San Diego Police investigators have yet to confirm Love Peace’s death.

Bertin’s office said Love Peace crossed the border into Mexico on Sunday morning.

The 31-year-old was a “person of interest” in the double-homicide per San Diego police. It was also believed he had taken his 6-month-old son with him. The boy was later found unharmed at Love Peace’s apartment in another part of San Diego.

San Diego Police Capt. Manny del Toro had stated Love Peace “had been at odds with the child’s mother over custody of the boy.”

The boy’s mother was found lying in her home’s driveway. Her 65-year-old mother was found dead near the front door. Both had been shot.

