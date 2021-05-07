Door-to-door campaign aims to boost vaccine rates in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A door-to-door campaign will aim to boost some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in High Point.

The YWCA plans to launch VaxConnect in just over a week, which is a program where staff members answer questions, schedule vaccine appointments and organize transportation for people wanting a shot.

The campaign, an effort with the Guilford County Public Health Department, uses census tract data to find areas of the city with low rates.

Heidi Majors, executive director of YWCA High Point, says the campaign will focus initially on residents who live in the 27260 and 27262 zip codes.

“Some of the barriers might be that individuals might be struggling to get internet access, may just not have the correct information and may not have transportation,” she said.

She explained three to four staff members will be sent into neighborhoods after receiving training from the health department.

“We’re looking at going on the weekends when most people are at home and not working and that type of thing, so we can touch base with as many families and residents of our community as possible,” Majors said.

The program will partner with the health department when the agency receives a mobile vaccination unit. The unit is expected to arrive May 15.

“I think that would help very much,” Randy Coleman said.

Coleman lives in a census tract with a 12.6% vaccination rate.

“People have different ideas of why they should or shouldn’t,” he said of his neighbors.

While several people told FOX8 they’d welcome the campaign, others said it wouldn’t make a difference to them.

“As far as me just taking it out of the blue…I’m not feeling any illness. Nothing. I’m not sick,” Alfonzo Strickland said.