‘Don’t wait for someone to call you’: Forsyth County health expert says contact tracers are backlogged, may not be able to contact everyone

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Don’t wait for a contact tracer to tell you that you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

That’s the message from Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“A message that I have from the Forsyth County Health Department is that COVID cases are so high right now that they get so behind in contract tracing that they’re not going to be able to contact trace everyone,” Ohl said.

Because of this backlog, you may not get a call from a contact tracer.

People who test positive for the coronavirus are being asked to reach out to all of their recent contacts themselves.

If you get a call or if you think you’ve been exposed, Ohl says you should get tested.

He added that you should not wait for a call if you think that you may have been exposed.