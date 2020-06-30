‘Don’t believe the hype’: Cam Newton says he didn’t want to leave Carolina Panthers after signing with Patriots

Former Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton said he never wanted to leave as he gets ready to join the New England Patriots.

Newton posted the farewell vlog on Monday.

“Don’t believe the hype,” he said, while walking on a treadmill. “You know what I’m saying? I never once — and I say this right now — I never once wanted to leave Carolina.”

The Carolina Panthers initially made an announcement that they were allowing the quarterback to seek a trade. Newton, however, has maintained it was not his choice.

“I’m blessed, I’m honored, and I have no idea what’s the next steps, but one thing about it, through God’s grace, I know that there will be a next step,” he said in the video.

Word came out earlier on Monday that Newton would replace star quarterback Tom Brady on the New England Patriots. Brady recently moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.