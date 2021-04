‘Don’t believe Facebook’: Beef Burger in Greensboro is still open!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rumors spread around Facebook claimed that Beef Burger was closing, but a sign at the restaurant says otherwise.

On Monday, Beef Burger in Greensboro put up a sign that reads, “Don’t believe Facebook. We’re still open.”

The sign says the restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This social media scare sparked renewed interest in the restaurant with people heading over in droves.

A line stretched down the sidewalk Monday morning.