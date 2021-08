HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There are no shortage of sales pitches to fill in the gaps in Medicare coverage for seniors.

But you need to make sure you do your homework before you sign up for anything.

Linda Pritchett has information on how those sales pitches can be misleading, and how to avoid getting something you don’t need.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.