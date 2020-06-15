Donors hand over Greensboro Rotary Carousel to Greensboro Science Center; grand opening coming soon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Something iconic — that’s how the new carousel at the Greensboro Science Center is being described.

On Monday, the people who raised the money to bring it to life officially handed it over to the science center.

“There’s nothing else like it in the world because this carousel says Greensboro,” said Bernie Mann, publisher of Our State Magazine. “For the last 14 years, going through the process of trying to raise money, having something called the recession, which didn’t help matters.”

Fourteen years, 56 gorgeous, glossy animals and $3.8 million, all to build something that will shine a light on what Greensboro is.

“It’s hard to raise three million, 800 thousand dollars. Very hard. But so many people said, ‘I love that idea,’” Mann said.

When Mann and the Rotary Club of Greensboro approached Greensboro Science Center Executive Director Glenn Dobrogosz about putting the carousel between the science center and Country Park off Lawndale Drive, Dobrogosz knew it would be the crown jewel of the larger picture.

“I knew that we had a golden ticket at that point,” Dobrogosz said. “I don’t think people even realize how big of a deal it’s gonna be.”

With artwork depicting Greensboro’s history — the Greensboro Four, Neese’s Sausage, Wrangler, Jeansboro — that larger picture is the battleground parks district project, reinventing the entire region as somewhat of a “Central Park” of the city.

“They’re also gonna see some of the animals that are in the zoo, here replicated on the carousel,” Mann said. “Our dream was not only to build a carousel, but to make it totally a Greensboro entity.”

More than 300 people contributed and everything you see on the carousel has a name on it, from donors to their grandchildren.

“That joy that they’re gonna feel, and the kids, and the adults, there’s gonna be adults riding this, you know, because it’s so much fun,” Mann said.

With the stroke of a pen, that dream, became the science center’s new reality.

“It’s kinda like a child going off to college, you know? You’re happy to see them go, but you’re gonna miss ‘em a little bit,” Mann said.

With large doors that will be opened and lights to illuminate the entire building, they hope, as we get closer to being fully re-opened, their 14 years of working at this will provide you and your family with the opportunity to form lifetime memories.

“We will be opening it during the warm season at nighttime, so the lighting out here is beautiful. You see this at nighttime? It even comes to life even more,” Dobrogosz said.” This is the beginning of a new era, and we’re so excited and so appreciative.”

The Greensboro Science Center reopened Monday at a limited capacity with timed tickets and people spaced out, wearing masks.

FOX8 will update you as soon as they’re able to open the carousel.