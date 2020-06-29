Donations being accepted for baby in NICU after mother dies from COVID-19 complications

BATON ROUGE, La. — A baby is being treated in the NICU following the death of her mother due to coronavirus complications, WAFB reports.

Aline “Allie” Guidry died on Thursday, and doctors were able to save Madaline, her baby girl who is preterm, according to a GoFundMe set up in support.

The fund says any money donated will pay for costs associated with Madaline’s stay in the NICU and medical bills accrued for Guidry’s treatment.

The money will also help cover Guidry’s funeral expenses, the fund says.