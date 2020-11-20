Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by CBS News.
A spokesperson said he tested positive at the first of the week and has “quarantining out at his cabin since the result.”
Trump has been asymptomatic so far, the spokesperson said.
President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.
