Domino’s Pizza pay entire wedding registry for couple who had to cancel their wedding during pandemic

LOS ANGELES — A California couple had to deal with one disappointment after another, KABC reports.

Dani Haberman and C.J. Colace lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and were forced to cancel their upcoming wedding.

But Domino’s Pizza stepped in and gave them a big surprise.

The pizza chain was offering pizza-themed wedding registries for couples in similar situations.

The couple was only expecting $40 in pizza, but Domino’s paid for their entire registry, totaling more than $4,000.

“They called it a raincheck registry. And I was scrolling Facebook and saw a sponsored ad for it, and I was like, ‘well we had to raincheck our wedding, this is funny. Let me check it out,’” Habermas said. “I don’t even think I told C.J. about it because I didn’t think it was anything. And then a few weeks later, boom, we got that email from them, like ‘hey, not only did we buy your domino’s registry, we bought everything.”

The happy couple says now they’re looking forward to their new wedding date in October 2021.