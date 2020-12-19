Domino’s announces bonuses of up to $1,200 for hourly workers, drivers

GLENDALE, CA – JUNE 21: A Domino’s Pizza delivery man sets out for delivery on June 21, 2012 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Domino’s announced this week that thousands of company-owned store and supply chain hourly team members and drivers will receive a special bonus in December, according to a news release.

The investment total is more than $9.6 million.

Over 11,500 drivers and other hourly employees are eligible for the bonuses, with some earning up to $1,200.

Domino’s previously paid a special bonus to frontline workers at its corporate stores and supply chain centers earlier this year, while also providing paid time off to its part-time, frontline team members impacted by COVID-19.

“We strive every day to uphold our values of doing the right thing and putting people first,” said Domino’s Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison. “We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the U.S. during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members. This is our way of saying thank you to these remarkable people.”