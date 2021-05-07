Domestic cat tests positive for rabies after attacking owner in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic cat that attacked its owner in Davidson County on Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, according to a Davidson County Health Department news release.

The domestic, unvaccinated cat attacked its owner in the Ridge Road area of Davidson County. On Friday, the DCHD were told that the cat tested positive for rabies.

The owner is working with authorities and is receiving appropriate medical treatment.

Animal control has been sent to the home where there are an undisclosed number of domestic cats whose vaccination statuses are unknown.

This comes just weeks after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the northern part of Denton after a fight with two domestic dogs. Both dogs were up-to-date on their vaccinations and received the necessary boosters after the incident.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age and kept current.

To protect yourself, family, friends and pets, beware of wild animals, especially those out during the

daytime. Stay away from animals that are unfamiliar to you.

If your pet comes in contact with an unknown animal, seek care from a veterinarian immediately regardless of the vaccination status of your pet. Never touch a dead animal with your bare hands.

If you see stray dogs, cats or wildlife in your neighborhood, call Animal Control at (336) 249-0131. If

you have questions regarding your own exposure to any animal, please contact your healthcare

provider to discuss your situation.