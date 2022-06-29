Dolly Parton on the Today show in 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(WGHP) — If you’ve ever wanted to see how country superstar Dolly Parton travels the country, you’re in luck.

Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for one of Dolly’s tour buses called Suite 1986.

It costs $10,000 to stay for two nights. A portion of the money will go to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Suite 1986 is a 45-foot bus that includes a couch, kitchen, dining area, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom.

A closet has also been retrofitted that displays some of the gowns and jewelry Dolly has worn over the years.

Suite 1986 is located just outside the resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.