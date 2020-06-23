Dolly becomes 4th named storm of the year (National Hurricane Center)

The fourth tropical storm of the year has formed, but the United States has little to worry about from Dolly.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Dolly had formed over the north Atlantic Ocean and stood about 370 miles south-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

According to Kate Garner of the FOX8 Max Weather Center, Tropical Storm Dolly poses no threat to the United States.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to turn to the northeast and pick up speed Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph with higher gusts, however it is expected to weaken over the next day or two as Dolly reaches colder waters.