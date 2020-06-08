Dogs wake owner up after fire breaks out at Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If it weren’t for their dogs, the victim of a house fire may not have made it out safely.

At 3:07 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted video of crews facing the fire at 5125 Tutelo Trail.

Crews say no one was hurt, but one adult has been displaced.

One adult was inside when the fire broke out. Firefighters believe it was caused by discarded smoking material.

The owner’s dogs woke them up and they were able to get out to safety.

The deck and attic sustained the most damage, but fire officials were unable to provide an estimate.