Dogs fostered in Surry County flown to adopted homes up north

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Dogs fostered with a Surry County non-profit have been adopted are being flown to families up north.

The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, funded by the Rachael Ray Foundation and others, flew aircraft into the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport on Friday to pick up foster dogs from the Mayberry 4 Paws organization.

The dogs had been fostered by Surry County families and are being adopted by families in the northern United States.

Families from the north also donated 350 pounds of dog food for foster dog families in Surry County.

The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team regularly flies into the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport for similar dog adoption efforts.

Mayberry 4 Paws is an organization made up of volunteers and funded entirely by donations.