Dog in Georgia tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

ATLANTA — A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the US to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday that the 6-year-old mixed breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness.
The dog was positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The dog was euthanized after the neurological illness progressed.
Officials say the dog’s neurological illness was caused by a condition unrelated to the coronavirus.
Experts do not believe that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus.