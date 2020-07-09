Dog found shot near McLeansville family’s home; Guilford County Animal Control investigating

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — A dog was found shot and killed just yards away from a McLeansville family’s home.

Now, Guilford County Animal Control is investigating as this Triad family asks for everyone’s help to get justice.

It started with a little girl and her cousins accidentally leaving the yard gate open on the Fourth of July. Two of the family dogs escaped.

“I put out fliers and put pictures on websites,” Catina Puckett said.

She loved her 6-year-old pit bull, Angel.

“She loved everybody. She’s been our emotional support in a lot of ways, because my husband has cancer and we’re going through a lot right now,” Puckett said.

Now, her family is dealing with a tragedy.

“The dogs got out and went to the woods and the neighborhood behind the house,” said Heather Medina, Puckett’s daughter.

While out looking for their two dogs with her brother and grandfather, Medina told FOX8 they saw two men on a golf cart, before they heard a startling sound.

“That’s when we heard the gunshot, right there,” said Medina, as she pointed to a clearing in a field on Smily Wyrick Road.

The family didn’t think anything of it at the time, until only one of their pets came home.

“My husband said, ‘Something’s funny. I’m going through our back woods and going that way to see if i can see any trace of [Angel],” Puckett recalled. “So my son and my husband went through the woods down there. When he came back, he had her collar. He had found her. She’d be shot.”

As the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services tries to put the pieces together, the mother and daughter pair say they just want justice.

“Why would you want to shoot a dog?” Medina said. “I can’t wrap my head around someone around here doing such a hateful thing to an animal.”

FOX8 did see both Animal Control and a sheriff’s deputy investigating on Thursday afternoon.

Whoever is responsible could be facing a felony for animal cruelty.