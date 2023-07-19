CONEWANGO, Pa. (WIVB) — The owners of a heroic canine named Tucker are $2,000 richer.

Thanks to Tucker’s barking in rural Pennsylvania, Ron and Cindy Ecklund were able to help authorities capture Michael Burham, the Jamestown homicide suspect who spent more than a week on the run after breaking out of the Warren County Jail. He was captured at gunpoint Saturday evening after attempting to fool the Ecklunds into thinking he was a camper.

The $2,000 reward comes courtesy of Warren County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is a program that provides monetary rewards to those who help law enforcement solve crimes.

Before Burham was apprehended, police said a total reward of up to $22,000 had been offered for information leading to his capture, with additional money coming from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals. Their awards may be presented at a later date.