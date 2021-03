GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dog died in an apartment fire in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue at 2:55 p.m.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:21 p.m.

No firefighters or people who lived at the complex were injured.

There is no word on what started the fire.