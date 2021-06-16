Do you want to convert to a Roth IRA? Successful Aging has some advice for you

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Having money is one of the things people need to prepare for now as they look ahead to retirement.

A new study is out, and it found that the average age for people to hang up their hats in North Carolina is 63. Nationwide, it’s about 65.

There’s a lot of financial planning services, and many of them are geared towards taxes. That has a lot of people talking about converting a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA.

We’ve got Linda Pritchett to break down the pros and cons for us on Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.