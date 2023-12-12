(WGHP) — Anytime you’re traveling to another country, it’s best to know what to expect.
That’s why the United States Department of State issues travel advisories. These advisories serve as a guide to help travelers understand the level of potential risk they may face as Americans abroad.
The United States Department of State issues travel advisories from level 1, counties where travelers should “exercise normal precautions,” up to level 4, where the State Department warns “Do Not Travel.” In some cases, countries may be marked “Other” with additional information to explain why that particular situation may be more complicated.
All travelers should be aware that, as of Oct. 19, the Department of State has issued a Worldwide Caution. The caution highlights "increased tensions" around the world and the risk of "terrorist attacks, demonstration or violent actions" against Americans.
Here's the full text of the Department of State's Worldwide Caution:
Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. U.S. citizens should:
- Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.
This article is meant to be a starting place for travelers researching potential travel risks, but it only scratches the surface. We encourage anyone traveling abroad to check the U.S. Department of State website for the latest travel advisories and specific information.
Level 4: Do Not Travel
According to the U.S. Department of State, a Level 4 advisory "is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government may have very limited ability to provide assistance. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time."
The following countries are under a Level 4 advisory:
- Iraq
- Lebanon
- Russia
- Niger
- South Sudan
- Somalia
- Mali
- Central African Republic
- Burkina Faso
- Haiti
- Belarus
- North Korea (Democratic People''s Republic of Korea)
- Burma (Myanmar)
- Venezuela
- Yemen
- Syria
- Libya
- Iran
- Afghanistan
- Ukraine
- Sudan
Level 3: Reconsider Travel
According to the U.S. Department of State, a Level 3 advisory means: "Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time."
The following countries are under a Level 3 advisory:
- Nigeria
- Mauritania
- Guinea-Bissau
- Ethiopia
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Chad
- Burundi
- Papua New Guinea
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Nicaragua
- Honduras
- Guyana
- Guatemala
- El Salvador
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- Macau
- Pakistan
- Uganda
- Colombia
- Jamaica
Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
According to the U.S. Department of State, a Level 2 advisory means: "Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time."
The following countries are under a Level 2 advisory:
- Tajikistan
- Namibia
- Ghana
- Peru
- Belize
- South Africa
- Azerbaijan
- Brazil
- Bangladesh
- Malawi
- Gabon
- Sri Lanka
- Cote d'Ivoire
- The Gambia
- Tanzania
- Sierra Leone
- Republic of the Congo
- Mozambique
- Madagascar
- Liberia
- Kenya
- Guinea
- Eritrea
- Equatorial Guinea
- Djibouti
- Cameroon
- Benin
- United Kingdom
- Turkey
- Sweden
- Spain
- Serbia
- Netherlands
- Moldova
- Kosovo
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Belgium
- Albania
- Timor-Leste
- Solomon Island
- Philippines
- Laos
- Indonesia
- Angola
- Uruguay
- Turks and Caicos
- The Bahamas
- Panama
- Costa Rica
- Chile
- Armenia
- United Arab Emirates
- Tunisia
- Oman
- Morocco
- Jordan
- Bahrain
- Algeria
- Hong Kong
- Zimbabwe
- Turkmenistan
- Nepal
- Maldives
- India
- Ecuador
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Bolivia
- Eswatini
- Antarctica
- Cuba
Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
According to the U.S. Department of State, a Level 1 advisory "is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. There is some risk in any international travel. Conditions in other countries may differ from those in the United States and may change at any time."
The following countries are under a Level 1 advisory:
- Sint Eustatius
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Argentina
- Tuvalu
- Kiribati
- Fiji
- Zambia
- Togo
- Seychelles
- Senegal
- Sao Tom and Principe
- Rwanda
- Mauritius
- Lesotho
- Comoros
- Cabo Verde
- Botswana
- Switzerland
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- Romania
- Portugal
- Poland
- Norway
- North Macedonia
- Montenegro
- Malta
- Luxembourg
- Lithuania
- Liechtenstein
- Latvia
- Ireland
- Iceland
- Hungary
- Greece
- Georgia
- Finland
- Estonia
- Czech Republic
- Cyprus
- Croatia
- Bulgaria
- Austria
- Andorra
- Vietnam
- Vanuatu
- Tonga
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Samoa
- Palau
- New Caledonia
- Nauru
- Mongolia
- Micronesia
- Malaysia
- Japan
- French Polynesia
- Cambodia
- Brunei
- Suriname
- Sint Maarten
- Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Paraguay
- Montserrat
- Grenada
- French West Indies
- French Guiana
- Dominica
- Curacao
- Cayman Islands
- Canada
- British Virgin Islands
- Bonaire
- Bermuda
- Barbados
- Aruba
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Anguilla
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Taiwan
- Kazakhstan
- Uzbekistan
- The Kyrgyz Republic
- Bhutan
- Marshall Islands
Other
Israel, the West Bank and Gaza
Last updated on Nov. 24, the advisory for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza warns, "Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities."
Do Not Travel To:
- Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict
Reconsider Travel To:
- Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest
- West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest
Mexico
Last updated on Aug. 22, the Mexico advisory warns, "Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted. In many states, local emergency services are limited outside the state capital or major cities."
Do Not Travel To:
- Colima state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Guerrero state due to crime.
- Michoacan state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Sinaloa state due to crime and kidnapping
- Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping.
Reconsider Travel To:
- Baja California state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Chihuahua state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Durango state due to crime.
- Guanajuato state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Jalisco state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Morelos state due to crime.
- Sonora state due to crime and kidnapping.
Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:
- Aguascalientes state due to crime.
- Baja California Sur state due to crime.
- Chiapas state due to crime.
- Coahuila state due to crime.
- Hidalgo state due to crime.
- Mexico City due to crime.
- Mexico State due to crime.
- Nayarit state due to crime.
- Nuevo Leon state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Oaxaca state due to crime.
- Puebla state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Queretaro state due to crime.
- Quintana Roo state due to crime.
- San Luis Potosi state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Tabasco state due to crime.
- Tlaxcala state due to crime.
- Veracruz state due to crime.
Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:
China
Last updated on June 30, the China advisory includes Level 2 and Level 3 advisories, citing concerns of "arbitrary enforcement of local laws" across the country with a "risk of wrongful detentions" in Mainland China and "limited ability to provide emergency consular service" in the Macau Special Administrative Region.
Reconsider Travel To:
- Mainland China
- Macau Special Administrative Region
Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:
- Hong Kong Special Administrative District