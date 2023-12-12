(WGHP) — Anytime you’re traveling to another country, it’s best to know what to expect.

That’s why the United States Department of State issues travel advisories. These advisories serve as a guide to help travelers understand the level of potential risk they may face as Americans abroad.

The United States Department of State issues travel advisories from level 1, counties where travelers should “exercise normal precautions,” up to level 4, where the State Department warns “Do Not Travel.” In some cases, countries may be marked “Other” with additional information to explain why that particular situation may be more complicated.

All travelers should be aware that, as of Oct. 19, the Department of State has issued a Worldwide Caution. The caution highlights "increased tensions" around the world and the risk of "terrorist attacks, demonstration or violent actions" against Americans.

Here's the full text of the Department of State's Worldwide Caution:

Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. U.S. citizens should: Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

This article is meant to be a starting place for travelers researching potential travel risks, but it only scratches the surface. We encourage anyone traveling abroad to check the U.S. Department of State website for the latest travel advisories and specific information.

Level 4: Do Not Travel

According to the U.S. Department of State, a Level 4 advisory "is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government may have very limited ability to provide assistance. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time."

The following countries are under a Level 4 advisory:

Iraq

Lebanon

Russia

Niger

South Sudan

Somalia

Mali

Central African Republic

Burkina Faso

Haiti

Belarus

North Korea (Democratic People''s Republic of Korea)

Burma (Myanmar)

Venezuela

Yemen

Syria

Libya

Iran

Afghanistan

Ukraine

Sudan

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

According to the U.S. Department of State, a Level 3 advisory means: "Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time."

The following countries are under a Level 3 advisory:

Nigeria

Mauritania

Guinea-Bissau

Ethiopia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Chad

Burundi

Papua New Guinea

Trinidad and Tobago

Nicaragua

Honduras

Guyana

Guatemala

El Salvador

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Macau

Pakistan

Uganda

Colombia

Jamaica

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

According to the U.S. Department of State, a Level 2 advisory means: "Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time."

The following countries are under a Level 2 advisory:

Tajikistan

Namibia

Ghana

Peru

Belize

South Africa

Azerbaijan

Brazil

Bangladesh

Malawi

Gabon

Sri Lanka

Cote d'Ivoire

The Gambia

Tanzania

Sierra Leone

Republic of the Congo

Mozambique

Madagascar

Liberia

Kenya

Guinea

Eritrea

Equatorial Guinea

Djibouti

Cameroon

Benin

United Kingdom

Turkey

Sweden

Spain

Serbia

Netherlands

Moldova

Kosovo

Italy

Germany

France

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belgium

Albania

Timor-Leste

Solomon Island

Philippines

Laos

Indonesia

Angola

Uruguay

Turks and Caicos

The Bahamas

Panama

Costa Rica

Chile

Armenia

United Arab Emirates

Tunisia

Oman

Morocco

Jordan

Bahrain

Algeria

Hong Kong

Zimbabwe

Turkmenistan

Nepal

Maldives

India

Ecuador

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Bolivia

Eswatini

Antarctica

Cuba

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

According to the U.S. Department of State, a Level 1 advisory "is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. There is some risk in any international travel. Conditions in other countries may differ from those in the United States and may change at any time."

The following countries are under a Level 1 advisory:

Sint Eustatius

New Zealand

Australia

Argentina

Tuvalu

Kiribati

Fiji

Zambia

Togo

Seychelles

Senegal

Sao Tom and Principe

Rwanda

Mauritius

Lesotho

Comoros

Cabo Verde

Botswana

Switzerland

Slovenia

Slovakia

Romania

Portugal

Poland

Norway

North Macedonia

Montenegro

Malta

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Liechtenstein

Latvia

Ireland

Iceland

Hungary

Greece

Georgia

Finland

Estonia

Czech Republic

Cyprus

Croatia

Bulgaria

Austria

Andorra

Vietnam

Vanuatu

Tonga

Thailand

South Korea

Singapore

Samoa

Palau

New Caledonia

Nauru

Mongolia

Micronesia

Malaysia

Japan

French Polynesia

Cambodia

Brunei

Suriname

Sint Maarten

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

Saint Lucia

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Paraguay

Montserrat

Grenada

French West Indies

French Guiana

Dominica

Curacao

Cayman Islands

Canada

British Virgin Islands

Bonaire

Bermuda

Barbados

Aruba

Antigua and Barbuda

Anguilla

Qatar

Kuwait

Taiwan

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

The Kyrgyz Republic

Bhutan

Marshall Islands

Other

Israel, the West Bank and Gaza

Last updated on Nov. 24, the advisory for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza warns, "Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities."

Do Not Travel To:

Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict

Reconsider Travel To:

Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest

West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest

Mexico

Last updated on Aug. 22, the Mexico advisory warns, "Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted. In many states, local emergency services are limited outside the state capital or major cities."

Do Not Travel To:

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

China

Last updated on June 30, the China advisory includes Level 2 and Level 3 advisories, citing concerns of "arbitrary enforcement of local laws" across the country with a "risk of wrongful detentions" in Mainland China and "limited ability to provide emergency consular service" in the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Reconsider Travel To:

Mainland China

Macau Special Administrative Region

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Hong Kong Special Administrative District