‘Do not come to campus’: UNC Asheville under shelter in place order following threat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The University of North Carolina in Asheville officials issued a shelter in place order Friday morning after receiving a threat related to a Black Lives Matter mural on campus.

The university issued the order at 7:30 a.m. due to “a threat to the safety of members UNC Asheville community.”

“All residential students should shelter in place, all non-essential personnel should return home,” the university said. There will be no in-person or virtual classes, practices and activities on campus Friday.

On 8:37 a.m., the Office of the Chancellor released the following message:

Dear UNC Asheville Faculty and Staff colleagues, During the night several offices at the University received an email communicating a direct threat to members of the UNC Asheville community. The email demanded that the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over. A decision has been made to send a Bulldog Alert to all faculty, staff, and students to shelter in place until further notice. We ask that employees, other than essential personnel, stay away from campus today. We will keep the community apprised as information becomes available and we will reopen campus as soon as possible. But no earlier than tomorrow morning. Chief Eric Boyce and the EoC are working with senior staff and state and local authorities and we will keep you updated. Please discontinue any and all in-person and virtual classes, practices and activities throughout today. We are working with the authorities to keep our campus safe and to return to the work of the University as soon as possible. If you have questions, please be in touch with your senior staff member. Your cooperation is essential and we are grateful.