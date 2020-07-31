DMV adjusts road test waiver requirements for drivers 18 and over

The NC DMV is adjusting the road test requirements for drivers 18 and over to help them better understand the recent emergency rule put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement released by the DMV on Friday.

The full statement is provided below:

“The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is providing clarification for road test waiver requirements to help drivers better understand if they meet the criteria for issuance of a driving privilege under the recent emergency rule.

Temporary road test waivers are available to drivers who need a regular Class C license and meet at least one of these conditions:

Condition 1

Turned 18 years old while holding a N.C. Learner’s Permit;

Has a supervised driving log, demonstrating 60 hours of “behind the wheel” driving. At least 10 of those hours are required to have been during nighttime hours. The driving logs must be signed by the supervising driver(s) who have a valid adult driver’s license issued by the state of North Carolina. Logs must be submitted to NCDMV at the time the driver seeks to obtain a license; and

The applicant must not have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.

Condition 2

18 years or older

Held a N.C. Learner’s Permit for 90 days

Has a supervised driving log, demonstrating 60 hours of “behind the wheel” driving. At least 10 of those hours are required to have been during nighttime hours. The driving logs must be signed by the supervising driver(s) who have a valid adult driver’s license issued by the state of North Carolina. Logs must be submitted to NCDMV at the time the driver seeks to obtain a license.

Have not been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.

Condition 3

18 years or older

Most recent N.C. driver license has not been expired more than one renewal cycle and was in good standing at the time of expiration.

For drivers who are 18-65 years old – not expired more than eight years.

For drivers who are 66 or older – not expired more than five years.

Condition 4

18 years or older

Held a license from another state, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory

The driver must provide their most recent license and a certified, five-year driving record.

Have not been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.

‘The division’s top priority is safety, not only of our customers and examiners, but also the driving public,’ said NCDMV Commissioner Torre Jessup. ‘We believe that in addition to the knowledge test required to receive a learner’s permit, the supervised driving requirement provides sufficient behind the wheel experience and instruction to prepare members of the public for issuance of the driving privilege without a road test under the current pandemic conditions.’

These drivers must have an appointment at a license office, which can be made online on the NCDMV website. Once on the website, select ‘Driver License – First Time’ as the type of appointment, then pick an office and select a date and time.

At the time of the appointment, drivers must present all of the required documentation for a new driver as described on the New Drivers page on the NCDMV website and the documentation that verifies eligibility of the qualifications above. Also, per Governor Cooper’s executive order, all customers must wear a facial covering or mask, and they are also subject to pre-screening health questions.

Drivers who qualify for the waiver will be issued a license of the appropriate length for their age, either eight or five years. Waivers under this special provision do not apply to drivers who are governed by Legal Presence or Lawful Status or drivers in the Medical Review program.

The waivers announced July 20 are allowed under emergency administrative rules language that states ‘during a pandemic where an executive order is in place, the requirement of a road test may be waived if previous driver training and/or safe driving records can be established.’

This waiver process will remain in place until DMV resumes road tests, which is anticipated when the state reaches Phase 3 of its re-opening.”